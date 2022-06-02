Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Allbirds’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.16). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allbirds will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allbirds.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Allbirds from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Allbirds in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allbirds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Allbirds stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,160. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30. Allbirds has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $32.44.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bufano acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy O. Brown acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIRD. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Allbirds by 651.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,177 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,075,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,398,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,096,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,671,000. Institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

