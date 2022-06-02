Zacks: Brokerages Expect Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Claros Mortgage Trust’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.83 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Claros Mortgage Trust.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Claros Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Claros Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust to $19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of CMTG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.41. 361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,822. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $21.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $104,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $251,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $1,020,000. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

