Zacks: Brokerages Expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $657.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) to post $657.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $649.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $664.30 million. Envista reported sales of $740.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Envista.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $631.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.30 million. Envista had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on NVST. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $42.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03.

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 10,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $544,393.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $244,243.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,755.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,182. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 6.6% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 111.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth about $36,982,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth about $1,812,000. Finally, Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in Envista in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,305,000.

Envista Company Profile (Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envista (NVST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.