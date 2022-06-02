Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) to Post $0.60 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ero Copper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.44. Ero Copper reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ero Copper will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ero Copper.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ERO stock opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.79. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $23.54.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

