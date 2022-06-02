Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) to Post $0.20 EPS

Brokerages expect Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is ($0.08). Pyxis Tankers reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pyxis Tankers.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.28). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 50.97%. The company had revenue of $8.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PXS. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Pyxis Tankers to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PXS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,057. Pyxis Tankers has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of -0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pyxis Tankers stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Pyxis Tankers worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

