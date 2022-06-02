Zacks: Brokerages Expect SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.11 Million

Brokerages predict that SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) will report sales of $25.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SI-BONE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.79 million. SI-BONE reported sales of $22.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SI-BONE will report full year sales of $107.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.74 million to $107.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $131.69 million, with estimates ranging from $130.74 million to $132.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SI-BONE.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.09). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 44.52% and a negative net margin of 67.00%. The business had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS.

SIBN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.56.

SIBN stock opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 10.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.86. SI-BONE has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $492.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $29,362.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,517.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 5,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $68,762.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,775.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,856 shares of company stock worth $342,884. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 170,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,395,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,314,000 after buying an additional 16,659 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 78.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 126.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

About SI-BONE (Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SI-BONE (SIBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.