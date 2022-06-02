Zacks: Brokerages Expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to Post $1.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Synovus Financial posted earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.39.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded up $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $43.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,493. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $37.98 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.73 per share, with a total value of $85,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,545.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,290.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

