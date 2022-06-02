Zacks: Brokerages Expect Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) to post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Taseko Mines’ earnings. Taseko Mines posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taseko Mines will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Taseko Mines.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.
Taseko Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
