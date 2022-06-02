Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Will Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $1.10. Teradyne reported earnings of $1.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teradyne.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TER opened at $106.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.82. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $97.63 and a 1-year high of $168.91.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

