Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.43. Tivity Health reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Tivity Health had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 75.94%. The company had revenue of $127.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TVTY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barrington Research downgraded Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 873,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,095,000 after purchasing an additional 118,518 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Tivity Health in the 1st quarter worth about $1,109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tivity Health in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Tivity Health by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,524,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,037,000 after buying an additional 41,830 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TVTY stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $32.35. 22,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,075. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $32.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.14.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

