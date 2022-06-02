Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vericel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.03). Vericel posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Vericel had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $36.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of VCEL opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.28 and a beta of 1.96. Vericel has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $68.94.

In other news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $27,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $160,888. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vericel by 19.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after acquiring an additional 42,744 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vericel by 267.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vericel by 3.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the third quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vericel by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

