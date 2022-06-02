Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $392.37 Million

Analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) will report $392.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $398.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $386.26 million. Vivint Smart Home posted sales of $355.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vivint Smart Home.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $392.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.73 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vivint Smart Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Vivint Smart Home stock opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50. Vivint Smart Home has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

