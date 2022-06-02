Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) to Hold

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CEVA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA traded up $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $38.19. The company had a trading volume of 118,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,838. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.39. CEVA has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.04.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). CEVA had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $34.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CEVA will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $79,254.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $232,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of CEVA in the third quarter worth about $1,920,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 452.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 210,467 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 43.3% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 260,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 78,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

