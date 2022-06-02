Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) to Hold

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is a provider of SaaS-delivered enterprise software to the property and casualty insurance industry. Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

DCT has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

DCT stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.40. 671,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,521. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.26.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,967.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 250,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 23,177 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $489,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

