Zacks Investment Research Downgrades EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) to Hold

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a royalty and prospect generator engaged in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. The Companys royalty and exploration portfolio mainly consists of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of EMX Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of EMX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.01. 46,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,213. EMX Royalty has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,114,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 103,973 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in EMX Royalty by 24.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 19,729 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new position in EMX Royalty during the first quarter worth $60,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its stake in EMX Royalty by 6.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 465,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in EMX Royalty by 441.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 68,348 shares during the last quarter.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

