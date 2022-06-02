Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) to Hold

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is a drug development company engaged in the development new therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The Company uses its carbohydrate technology that targets galectin proteins, the key mediators of biologic and pathologic function. Galectin Therapeutics uses naturally occurring carbohydrate polymers with galactose residues to create complex carbohydrates with specific molecular weights. Galectin Therapeutics, formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GALT. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Galectin Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

GALT traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.62. 330,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,843. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $4.40.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

