Zacks Investment Research Downgrades JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) to Sell

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JD.com, Inc. operates as an online direct sales company in China. The Company, through its Website www.jd.com and mobile applications offers a selection of authentic products. It offers computers; mobile handsets and other digital products, home appliances; automobile accessories; clothing and shoes; luxury goods including handbags, watches and jewelry, furniture and household products; cosmetics and other personal care items; food and nutritional supplements; books, e-books, music, movies and other media products; mother and childcare products; toys, sports and fitness equipment; and virtual goods. JD.com, Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Get JD.com alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on JD. Mizuho reduced their price objective on JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. CLSA reduced their price objective on JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.69.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $55.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a PE ratio of -54.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $92.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.85.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its position in JD.com by 9.0% in the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,716,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $99,352,000 after purchasing an additional 141,342 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth about $71,389,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 2.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 212,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of JD.com by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of JD.com by 8.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,513,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,571,000 after acquiring an additional 113,411 shares during the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JD.com (JD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.