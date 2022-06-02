Zacks Investment Research Downgrades YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) to Hold

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YPF Sociedad Anonima is an international energy company, based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility. They have a dominant position in Argentina’s exploration, production, refining and marketing sectors, as well as a growing presence in petrochemicals. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

NYSE:YPF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,971. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.76.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.46. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,246,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 99,678 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

