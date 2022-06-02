Zacks Investment Research Lowers Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) to Sell

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Backblaze Inc. provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals and individuals to store, back up and archive data, host content, manage media, build their applications and more. Backblaze Inc. is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

Get Backblaze alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE traded up 0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching 6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 160,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,670. Backblaze has a one year low of 5.28 and a one year high of 36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is 13.61.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.37 by -0.04. The firm had revenue of 19.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 19.31 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Backblaze will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Backblaze by 275.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Backblaze by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Backblaze during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

About Backblaze (Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Backblaze (BLZE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.