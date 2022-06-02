Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) to Sell

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. KGI Securities started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

DELL traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $50.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,551,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,410. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average is $53.13.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 85.27% and a net margin of 5.29%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,892 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $3,083,667.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 160,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,613,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $277,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029. 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 317.8% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

