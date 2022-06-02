Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) to Sell

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd.
Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 26.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 2.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.
Ituran Location and Control Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.
