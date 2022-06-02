Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) to Sell

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd.

ITRN opened at $25.18 on Thursday. Ituran Location and Control has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.96.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 26.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 2.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ituran Location and Control (ITRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.