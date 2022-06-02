Zacks Investment Research Lowers Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) to Hold

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MAIN. TheStreet lowered Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

NYSE MAIN opened at $37.89 on Thursday. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average of $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.59 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 110.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Main Street Capital news, Director John Earl Jackson bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.22 per share, for a total transaction of $75,996.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 50,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $2,122,924.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 106,040 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,613,000 after purchasing an additional 109,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital (Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Main Street Capital (MAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.