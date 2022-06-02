Zacks Investment Research Lowers Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) to Hold

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

SZGPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €20.00 ($21.51) to €33.00 ($35.48) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €41.50 ($44.62) to €43.00 ($46.24) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €35.00 ($37.63) to €42.00 ($45.16) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €45.00 ($48.39) to €44.00 ($47.31) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.08.

SZGPY stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $5.16.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Salzgitter had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Salzgitter will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

