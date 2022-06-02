Zacks Investment Research Lowers Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) to Hold

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verint Systems Inc. is a leading provider of analytic solutions for communications interception, digital video security and surveillance, and enterprise business intelligence. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.95. 3,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,099. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -741.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $41.46 and a 52-week high of $56.39.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $186,381.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at $217,757.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $194,338.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,293.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,116 shares of company stock worth $5,354,750. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,896,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,841,000 after purchasing an additional 65,157 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,253,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,619,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,754,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,173,000 after purchasing an additional 226,481 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,631,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,692,000 after acquiring an additional 166,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,554,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,085,000 after acquiring an additional 48,597 shares in the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

