Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) to Buy

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrow Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ AROW traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $33.30. The stock had a trading volume of 14,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,734. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Arrow Financial has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $38.24. The company has a market capitalization of $533.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.61.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $35.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.84 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

