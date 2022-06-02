Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to “Hold”

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.50 to C$89.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

CM stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.27. The stock had a trading volume of 584,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,222. The firm has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.87. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $51.14 and a 52-week high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 26.74%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.