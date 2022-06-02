Zacks Investment Research Upgrades easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) to Buy

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EJTTF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, easyJet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS EJTTF remained flat at $$6.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. easyJet has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $13.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average of $7.32.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

