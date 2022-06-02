Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) to “Buy”

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Flexible Solutions International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

NYSEAMERICAN FSI traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.38. 27,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Flexible Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 200,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 40,513 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

