Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) to Hold

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jiayin Group Inc. provides online individual finance services. The Company’s loan facilitation service mainly matches investors and borrowers. Jiayin Group Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Shares of JFIN opened at $1.70 on Thursday. Jiayin Group has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36.

Jiayin Group ( NASDAQ:JFIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 283.72% and a net margin of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $57.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jiayin Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Jiayin Group during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Jiayin Group by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jiayin Group by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the period. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jiayin Group (Get Rating)

Jiayin Group Inc provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also provides referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services.

