Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) to Hold

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Minim Inc. is the creator of innovative internet access products which dependably connect people to the information they need. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the Motorola brand and ZOOM(R) trademark. Minim Inc., formerly known as Zoom Telephonics Inc., is headquartered in Manchester, NH. “
Shares of MINM stock opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.25. Minim has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minim in the third quarter worth $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minim in the third quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Minim in the third quarter worth $38,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Minim by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Minim during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 6.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Minim Company Profile (Get Rating)
Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and supports an Internet of Things security platform in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, and other local area network products.
