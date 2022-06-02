Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) to “Buy”

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.02% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Oscar Health Inc. is a digital health-insurance company. Oscar Health Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Oscar Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America downgraded Oscar Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of Oscar Health stock opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Oscar Health has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.83.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 37.23% and a negative net margin of 22.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $140,765.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $96,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 3,837.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 916,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,714,000 after purchasing an additional 370,639 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 383.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 377,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

