Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) to “Hold”

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ZVIA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.19.

Shares of ZVIA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,365. Zevia PBC has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $170.71 million and a PE ratio of -1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 39.61% and a negative return on equity of 211.71%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Padraic L. Spence sold 33,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $69,182.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,492,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,084,950.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Gay sold 6,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $26,648.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 901,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,147.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,145 shares of company stock worth $448,523. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 76,174 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

