Zacks Investment Research Weighs in on Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.46) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.60). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.12) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.20 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

TNXP stock opened at $3.15 on Thursday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The firm has a market cap of $52.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.70.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.60).

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 20,133 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 38,178 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 40,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

