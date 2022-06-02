Zevia PBC (ZVIA) vs. Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Zevia PBC to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

This table compares Zevia PBC and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zevia PBC -39.61% -211.71% -54.50% Zevia PBC Competitors -0.02% -22.29% -2.41%

This table compares Zevia PBC and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zevia PBC $138.17 million -$45.99 million -1.32 Zevia PBC Competitors $5.73 billion $412.20 million -32.92

Zevia PBC’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Zevia PBC. Zevia PBC is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Zevia PBC and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zevia PBC 0 3 5 0 2.63 Zevia PBC Competitors 220 775 1033 38 2.43

Zevia PBC currently has a consensus price target of $14.19, suggesting a potential upside of 452.04%. As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 23.26%. Given Zevia PBC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zevia PBC is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.3% of Zevia PBC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Zevia PBC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zevia PBC rivals beat Zevia PBC on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Zevia PBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels. It provides its products under the Zevia brand name. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Encino, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.