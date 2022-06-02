Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Zscaler also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.20-$0.21 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $148.94 on Thursday. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of -55.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. The company had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $326.00 to $281.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $245.75.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $953,710.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $1,494,336.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 3,171.7% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,651,000 after buying an additional 82,972 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 321.6% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 36,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after buying an additional 27,511 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $556,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

