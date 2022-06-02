Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $304.00 million-$306.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.02 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.64-$0.65 EPS.

ZS stock opened at $148.94 on Thursday. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $125.12 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of -55.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The business had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Zscaler to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zscaler from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $245.75.

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $2,552,435.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977 in the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Zscaler by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 2.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 5.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.