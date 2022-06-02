Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $232.00 million-$239.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.65 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZUMZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Shares of Zumiez stock traded up $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $34.17. The stock had a trading volume of 505,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,147. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $27.73 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The company has a market cap of $664.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.27.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Zumiez by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 16.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Zumiez by 44.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,345 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 946.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

