Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Mizuho

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZWS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zurn Water Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

ZWS opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.46. Zurn Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Zurn Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zurn Water Solutions news, Director Jacques Donavon Butler bought 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.91 per share, for a total transaction of $250,360.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,443 shares in the company, valued at $533,187.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $26,239.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,042.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,845 shares of company stock worth $790,065. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,565,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

