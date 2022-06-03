-$0.04 EPS Expected for Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brickell Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.03). Brickell Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brickell Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brickell Biotech.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 8,325.47% and a negative return on equity of 191.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brickell Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Brickell Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

BBI traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. 36,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,576,511. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25. Brickell Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brickell Biotech by 14.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,112,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 401,276 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Brickell Biotech by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,657,479 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 699,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 89,345 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 11.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Brickell Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 14.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.

