-$0.05 EPS Expected for Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.07). Citius Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Citius Pharmaceuticals.

CTXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXR opened at $0.94 on Friday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $136.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on anti-infective products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy. The company is developing five proprietary products comprising Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome; and I/ONTAK, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

