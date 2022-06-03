$0.05 EPS Expected for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NOV’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is ($0.01). NOV reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 225%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOV will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NOV had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $188,033.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,431.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in NOV by 1,360.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in NOV by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.63. 56,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,802,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.95. NOV has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $24.06. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -42.08 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. NOV’s payout ratio is presently -41.67%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

