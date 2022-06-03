-$0.13 EPS Expected for Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) to post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings. Anixa Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.61) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Anixa Biosciences.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 988,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,715.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIX. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 3,312.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13,249 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.96. 159,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,813. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10. Anixa Biosciences has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.87.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain protein functions of the virus.

