-$0.17 EPS Expected for BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BELLUS Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.15). BELLUS Health posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BELLUS Health will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BELLUS Health.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 436,406.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLU shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

BLU traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $7.98. The company had a trading volume of 357,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,978. The firm has a market cap of $851.85 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.19. BELLUS Health has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 10.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in BELLUS Health by 35,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

