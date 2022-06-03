-$0.17 EPS Expected for BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2022

Brokerages expect BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUGet Rating) to report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BELLUS Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.15). BELLUS Health posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BELLUS Health will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BELLUS Health.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLUGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 436,406.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLU shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

BLU traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $7.98. The company had a trading volume of 357,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,978. The firm has a market cap of $851.85 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.19. BELLUS Health has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 10.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in BELLUS Health by 35,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About BELLUS Health (Get Rating)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BELLUS Health (BLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.