-$0.23 EPS Expected for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) will post ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Agenus posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Agenus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agenus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.61. 3,194,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,192,393. The company has a market cap of $436.30 million, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.27. Agenus has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $6.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

