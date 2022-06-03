$0.23 EPS Expected for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Chefs’ Warehouse reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 475%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chefs’ Warehouse.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $512.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CL King lifted their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,411,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,211,000 after buying an additional 181,541 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,823,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,012,000 after buying an additional 375,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,764,000 after buying an additional 97,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,313,000 after buying an additional 40,333 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 868,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,315,000 after buying an additional 13,579 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHEF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,927. Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $39.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.58 and a beta of 2.01.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

