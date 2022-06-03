$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) to report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for AZEK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.30. AZEK reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AZEK will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AZEK.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $396.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZEK. B. Riley lowered their target price on AZEK from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on AZEK from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AZEK from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

In other news, insider Sandra Lamartine bought 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $25,099.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 67.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,543,000 after buying an additional 309,372 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 3.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 26.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 273,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after buying an additional 57,481 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 106.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 15,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the third quarter valued at $259,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $21.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.71. AZEK has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $46.56.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

