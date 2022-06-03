-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.21). Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Adaptimmune Therapeutics.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,836.31% and a negative return on equity of 76.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $50,000.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $231.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $6.86.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.
