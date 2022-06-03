$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) to report $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ABB’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. ABB posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ABB will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ABB.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 26 to CHF 27 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $1,214,000. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

ABB stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.04. ABB has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $39.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.70 and its 200 day moving average is $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.75%.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

