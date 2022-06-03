$0.32 EPS Expected for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.30. CrossFirst Bankshares reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.12 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 35.81% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

CFB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

CrossFirst Bankshares stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.38. The company had a trading volume of 47,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,462. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.91. The firm has a market cap of $664.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.30. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 107.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.83% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

