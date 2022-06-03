-$0.35 EPS Expected for Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Arcimoto reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.04). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arcimoto.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 1,385.05% and a negative return on equity of 88.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Arcimoto from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Dawson James began coverage on Arcimoto in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after buying an additional 331,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arcimoto by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after acquiring an additional 26,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arcimoto by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after acquiring an additional 197,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcimoto by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 34,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arcimoto by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 28,659 shares during the last quarter. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FUV traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,753. The stock has a market cap of $129.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.58. Arcimoto has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.44.

Arcimoto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcimoto (FUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.